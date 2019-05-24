LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – A sinkhole has developed in Leavenworth and is likely due to the large amount of rain the region has seen lately, according to city officials.
Leavenworth County Emergency Management posted about the sinkhole on Friday around 11 a.m.
They said the “major sinkhole and possible culvert failure” is under 187th Street at Bauserman Road.
They said the sinkhole was “likely due to recent major rainfall totals and extreme soil saturation levels.”
187th Street has been closed to through traffic at the following locations:
- At K-92 Highway (Springdale Road)
- At Eisenhower Road and Bauserman Road
- At the Eisenhower Road intersection, north of the High Prairie Church.
The closure will extend over the holiday weekend and into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.