FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Snow and cold typically dominate the weather world in December. But this weekend we get reminded we’re not in control of the weather.
Mother Nature is throwing us a bit of a curve ball with a chance of spring-like thunderstorms in the forecast.
It’s rare enough just to hear thunder in winter but the storm headed our way is packed with power, moisture and perhaps a punch and could prompt severe thunderstorm warnings -- an even rarer occurrence.
Let’s first talk about the power.
The storm has already wreaked havoc across California with heavy snow in the mountains. As it churns toward the Midwest, Winter Storm Watches, Warnings and Advisories are in effect from Arizona to Minnesota. The storm has a wallop. The northern side of the storm is cold and snowy. The southern side of the storm is warm and rainy. And it has enough energy that the Storm Prediction Center is watching for the possibility of severe weather across a portion of the central and southern plains.
Here’s the SPC severe weather outlook for Saturday and Saturday night.
The green shaded area means there is a chance for a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings. The outlooked area does not include Kansas City but it covers the southern half of Missouri.
You might recall last December when a strong line of thunderstorms produced widespread wind damage and seven tornadoes near Springfield. One person died during the storms.
Winter thunderstorms are rare but they do happen and it proves that severe weather can strike at any time of the year.
Saturday’s thunderstorms may not be as strong as the ones last year.
Yes, this storm will bring a lot of energy with it. But the atmosphere will not likely become unstable enough for tornadoes to form.
Check out the graphic below and you’ll see there some instability but it is forecast to be low Saturday afternoon.
Lower end instability but still enough to produce dangerous lightning, heavy rain and isolated strong wind gusts.
Forecast models suggest some brief wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour. Clusters of thunderstorms that form Saturday afternoon will head into the Kansas City area Saturday evening and continue into central Missouri Saturday night.
Computer guidance suggests the strongest wind gusts could extend from near Columbia, Missouri south, all the way into Arkansas. The purple shaded area corresponds with potential wind gusts near the severe threshold of 58 mph.
Again, if this happens, the severe gusts should be isolated.
So, the storm has power and will pack a punch. And it will bring a lot of rain to the region. Perhaps record setting rain for Dec. 28.
Take a look at the radar simulation below, valid Saturday afternoon. It’s just one snapshot of the storm.
Orange contours are pockets of heavy rain and it looks like all of us will see off and on downpours Saturday. At this time, it looks like scattered showers will be possible Saturday morning but a widespread soaking rain will move in early Saturday afternoon. It could steadily rain from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Kansas City.
I hope you didn’t have outdoor plans.
The rain should taper after 11 p.m. Saturday. We are expecting a record rainfall for Dec. 28. The existing rainfall record for the date is .45” set back in 1990.
It won’t take a lot of rain to break that record but we could see up to two inches of rain out of this storm. That probably won’t be enough to cause flash flooding, but it is rare amount of rain for late December and an even rarer chance for severe thunderstorms.
We will be tracking the storm all weekend.
Remember, you can keep up with latest watches and warnings. Just download the Storm Track 5 weather app.
