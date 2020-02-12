KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A yellow Storm Track 5 Weather Alert is posted all day through tonight.
Snow will continue to fall Wednesday with low visibility in the morning. Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little says we will see a transition to a rain/snow mix this afternoon and tonight.
Snow totals are expected to be 1-3" with wet/slushy roads through early evening.
The winter mix will taper by 10 p.m., but then the dangerous cold will rapidly move in overnight.
A flash freeze is expected on any pavement that is wet overnight that could lead to icy roads on Thursday morning.
A wind chill advisory has been posted for part of our area as well with wind chills of -5 degrees to -15 degrees expected Thursday morning.
