Today is a StormTrack5 Weather Alert Day. We are tracking a 70% chance for rain/snow showers the bulk of the day. Travel will be slower today with wet/slushy roads. As colder air invades tonight slick and icy travel will be possible.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A yellow Storm Track 5 Weather Alert is posted all day through tonight.

3.png

Snow will continue to fall Wednesday with low visibility in the morning. Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little says we will see a transition to a rain/snow mix this afternoon and tonight.

2.png

Snow totals are expected to be 1-3" with wet/slushy roads through early evening.

5.png

The winter mix will taper by 10 p.m., but then the dangerous cold will rapidly move in overnight.

1.png

A flash freeze is expected on any pavement that is wet overnight that could lead to icy roads on Thursday morning.

4.png

A wind chill advisory has been posted for part of our area as well with wind chills of -5 degrees to -15 degrees expected Thursday morning.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.