KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Expect quiet weather today. It's appropriate for what is heading our way for tomorrow.
We should see mostly sunny skies Monday morning with clouds moving in later this afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures could see a 20+ degree disparity this afternoon from the north side of town to the south side as colder air approaches.
Areas north of town will struggle out of the upper 40s and lower 50s while southern communities could be in the middle 60s.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 10 p.m. tonight and last until 10 a.m. tomorrow.
"I still think we see 1-2 inches of snow in the metro, with accumulating snow showing up on the grassy areas and elevated surfaces. The roads should be warm enough to prevent huge issues, but we could still see a slick spot or two on bridges/overpasses, shoulder areas and on/off ramps," Storm Track 5's Bill Hurrelbrink said.
Any snow that sticks will be short lived as temperatures warm into the 40s Tuesday afternoon. Freeze watch is issued Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as upper 20s are expected.
Wednesday and Thursday should see 50s, and we're back into the 60s by Friday.
"There looks to be a decent chance of rain on Thursday into Friday and temperatures will be warm enough, it will be just liquid rain, no winter precipitation to deal with," Hurrelbrink said.
