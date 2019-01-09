Lots to talk about in this blog update. We are still tracking a potential winter storm for Friday night and Saturday. I say potential because a lot remains unclear about this storm. Mainly the types and amounts of precipitation that we could see this weekend. So where was the storm at the time I wrote this blog late Wednesday afternoon? Here is a recent satellite snapshot of the system.
You’ll notice the piece of energy that will bring us a wet start to the weekend is still off shore. Why is this important? Because meteorologist can’t launch weather balloons into the storm until it reaches land. Once it does then we can sample the atmosphere within the storm. We’ll be able to gather data such as wind, humidity, pressure and temperature. We might find out the storm is weaker or perhaps stronger. Forecast models like the one below suggest the storm will be positively tilted. See how the white lines point toward the right. That would indicate a weaker and faster storm is expected as it moves into the southern plains. But at the same time, these contours also spread apart (yellow arrows). This is an area of divergence. Diverging air rises and spreads out allowing more moisture to flow into a storm.
Divergence aloft can mean more rain and snow and that surface. Our in-house model, the Rapid Precision Mesoscale model or RPM paints a large and long lasting shield of rain and snow beginning Friday afternoon. The area with the highest divergence aloft will be southern and central Kansas and southern Missouri. You might notice the darker blue shading of the snow in these areas. While widespread snow isn’t expected we could pick up pockets and bands of heavier snow.
Before we get to potential snow totals, let’s break this down with a time line of the precipitation. Starting off Friday morning there could be some light freezing drizzle before 9AM. The rest of the daylight hours on Friday should be just rain.
But Friday night, overnight into Saturday, the storm is expected to get just strong enough to pull some colder air into the system and cause a changeover to all snow. This could last into Saturday morning.
So how much snow? I’d like to show you the Weather Prediction Center’s snowfall probability maps. The Weather Prediction Center is part of the National Weather Service and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland. One of its responsibilities issuing winter weather forecasts. The first map below will show you the probability of seeing at least two inches of snow over Missouri and Kansas. Just find the corresponding color contour over the area where you live.
Notice most of central and eastern Missouri has an 80 to 90-percent chance of seeing at least two inches of snow. Kansas City sits between 60 and 70-percent. How about four inches of snow fall?
In this case, the highest probability of seeing four inches of snow is north of Rolla, Missouri. The Kansas City area sits in an area with a 40 to 50 percent chance of seeing four inches of snow.
But amounts of snow will depend where, when and if the rain changes to snow. In other words we are still talking about potential and can’t put anything in concrete yet. But the forecast should become more clear once the storm moves on shore and more data can be gathered. Stay tuned!
