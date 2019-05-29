CRAIG, MO (KCTV) – Residents of the small northwest Missouri town of Craig have had to deal with many inconveniences due to flooding this spring, and now it is affecting where they get their mail.
Officials with the United States Postal Service said Wednesday that Craig’s post office will be temporarily relocated to nearby Mound City due to rising flood waters.
Postal officials said customers with P.O. boxes will need to bring photo IDs to pick up their mail at the Mound City office.
Rural and city delivery from letter carriers will continue where possible.
Earlier spring floods caused parts of Craig to evacuate in March, with damage to a number of homes as well as the school, which was relocated to a local church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.