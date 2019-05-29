Areas around Craig still dealing with flooding, clean up

Areas around Craig still dealing with flooding, clean up

 KCTV5 News-Amy Anderson

CRAIG, MO (KCTV) – Residents of the small northwest Missouri town of Craig have had to deal with many inconveniences due to flooding this spring, and now it is affecting where they get their mail.

Officials with the United States Postal Service said Wednesday that Craig’s post office will be temporarily relocated to nearby Mound City due to rising flood waters.

Postal officials said customers with P.O. boxes will need to bring photo IDs to pick up their mail at the Mound City office.

Rural and city delivery from letter carriers will continue where possible.

Earlier spring floods caused parts of Craig to evacuate in March, with damage to a number of homes as well as the school, which was relocated to a local church.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.