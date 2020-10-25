FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Cloudy and chilly again today with temperatures hovering near 40 degrees.
Light rain, mist, and drizzle will be scattered throughout the day and into the evening.
The forecast is very tricky over the next 24 hours. There are a lot of factors that come into play as to what type of precipitation we get, temperature just being one of those.
We could see light rain transition into snow for northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri to start Monday. There may be a wintry mix for parts of the metro after daybreak.
Then another wave comes in by the early afternoon where we may see precipitation bounce between frozen and liquid. The pavement temperatures are above freezing so if we do get snow the only areas to expect accumulation would be elevated or grassy surfaces.
Roads will be mainly wet throughout the day.
The way things look right now, we could still get between 1-2” with isolated amounts up to 3".
