KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Brace yourself parents. There is a good chance if your students went from in-class to remote/canceled on Tuesday, it will happen all week.
Expect bitter cold with clouds and a few flurries on Tuesday. Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little is tracking a 40-percent chance for light snow and freezing drizzle again Wednesday and Thursday.
"Not everyone will see the next wave of winter weather into mid-week, but those that do will see additional travel impacts," Little said.
New snowfall amount of a dusting to 2 inches are expected for Wednesday and Thursday.
"We will have to keep a close eye on the potential for more snow and impacts on the roads for Saturday," Little said.
Record-setting cold will be possible into the weekend. Addition issues with water main breaks and pipers bursting are anticipated.
