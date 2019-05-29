PHOTOS: Tornado causes miles of destruction in Linwood, Kansas
Linwood, Kansas aftermath
Linwood, Kansas aftermath
A massive, rain-wrapped tornado ripped by Linwood, Kansas, outside Kansas City on Tuesday evening, and dozens of homes on Linwood's outskirts are "all gone," Mayor Brian Christenson told CNN.
At least one tornado and severe storms ravaged areas there and in nearby Douglas County, Kansas, destroying stretches of homes and businesses.
In the past 30 days, there have been more than 500 tornado reports across the country.
This photo provided by Bailey Newton shows a storm system passing through an area, seen from her friend's house in Shawnee, Kan., Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
This image made from video provided by James Lang shows a storm system passing through an area, seen from a bridge over Interstate 435 in Shawnee, Kan., Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A large and dangerous tornado touched down in Linwood, Kansas, the National Weather Service office reported.
Remarkably, there were only injuries attributed to the storm, and all three were considered minor.
There were no deaths due to the storm.
One of the homes hit by the storm was that of the Duffin family. Denna Duffin said that her husband and son hid out in the basement of the storm under a mattress while the roof was ripped from their house.
When Duffin saw the destruction Wednesday, she noted it was strange how a tornado could leave some things a mangled mess while leaving others untouched.
Sifting through the wreckage of her home, she found things like family photos and the ashes of her late father, but she also made it clear what really mattered.
“Yeah, we're all safe, and that's really all that matters,” Duffin said. “Everything else is just stuff.”
