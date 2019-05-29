Tornadoes roared through Linwood, Kansas, Tuesday night, and in the light of Wednesday morning residents are beginning to see just how much damage was done.

LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) – Tornadoes roared through Linwood, Kansas, Tuesday night, and in the light of Wednesday morning residents are beginning to see just how much damage was done.

Officials with Leavenworth County Emergency Management reported that the tornado that touched down destroyed 19 structures and one business. Another 50 structures were affected by the storm.

Remarkably, there were only injuries attributed to the storm, and all three were considered minor.

There were no deaths due to the storm.

One of the homes hit by the storm was that of the Duffin family. Denna Duffin said that her husband and son hid out in the basement of the storm under a mattress while the roof was ripped from their house.

When Duffin saw the destruction Wednesday, she noted it was strange how a tornado could leave some things a mangled mess while leaving others untouched.

Sifting through the wreckage of her home, she found things like family photos and the ashes of her late father, but she also made it clear what really mattered.

“Yeah, we're all safe, and that's really all that matters,” Duffin said. “Everything else is just stuff.”

