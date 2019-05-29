LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) – The National Weather Service has confirmed the tornado that ripped through several Kansas communities like Linwood and Eudora Tuesday night was rated as an EF-4.
Tornadoes classified as EF-4 have gusts between 166 and 200 miles per hour. Tuesday’s storm registered peak wind speeds of 170 mph, according to survey crews.
The tornado was on the ground for nearly 32 miles and stretched a mile across at its widest.
Crews said it touched down 12.5 miles west northwest of Baldwin City and ended 1.5 west of Bonner Springs.
The survey crews said the storm developed near Emporia before becoming tornadic in southwestern Douglas County. It caused EF-3 level damage in northeast parts of the county before gaining strength in the river bottoms and reaching tis full strength in southern Leavenworth County.
Earlier Wednesday the NWS confirmed that the tornado that touched down in Clay County had been rated as an EF-2.
