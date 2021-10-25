NWS says Purdin, Missouri tornado was EF-2

PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service office for Kansas City has released the results of their preliminary damage survey for Purdin, Missouri.
According to the NWS, there was an EF-2 tornado there yesterday with estimated maximum winds of 120 mph.
The path was 31.2 miles long and the maximum width was 150 yards.
This tornado started at 4:31 p.m. and ended at 5:18 p.m.
There were no injuries or deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.