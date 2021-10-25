NWS says Purdin, Missouri tornado was EF-2

PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service office for Kansas City has released the results of their preliminary damage survey for Purdin, Missouri. 

According to the NWS, there was an EF-2 tornado there yesterday with estimated maximum winds of 120 mph.

The path was 31.2 miles long and the maximum width was 150 yards.

This tornado started at 4:31 p.m. and ended at 5:18 p.m. 

There were no injuries or deaths. 

Purdin, Missouri was one community hit by tornadoes on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

