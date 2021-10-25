PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service office for Kansas City has released the results of their preliminary damage survey for two of four tornadoes that impacted Sedalia last night.
According to the NWS, two EF-0 tornadoes happened Sunday night.
The first was south-southeast of Sedalia at 4:57 p.m. The path was .47 miles long with a maximum width of 50 yards.
The second was just east along Highway 50 at 4:59 p.m. The path was 1.22 miles long with a maximum width of 50 yards.
"Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths," the NWS said.
