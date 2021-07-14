PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service office for Kansas City says that the "milky appearance" the sky has today is due to the wildfires out west.
"You all may have noticed a milky appearance to the sky this afternoon. That's a result of smoke overspreading the area from wildfires out west. It should also provide a dingy orange sunset this evening.
Here's a model depiction of how that smoke will behave the next couple days."
They then shared a GIF showing the projected path of the smoke traveling across the U.S.
You all may have noticed a milky appearance to the sky this afternoon. That's a result of smoke overspreading the area from wildfires out west. It should also provide a dingy orange sunset this evening.— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2021
Here's a model depiction of how that smoke will behave the next couple days. pic.twitter.com/zHRDSREcmb
An article from the Associated Press says, "Blazes in Oregon, California, and Washington state were among nearly 70 active wildfires that have destroyed homes and burned through about 1,562 square miles (4,047 square kilometers) in a dozen mostly Western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.