JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officials with the National Weather Service have given an EF-3 rating to the tornado that rocked Jefferson City Wednesday night.

Survey crews determined peak wind speeds reached 160 mph in the tornado, while noting that there were numerous other damage points that were rated between EF-0 and EF-2.

The crews determined the tornado touched down around 11:40 p.m. There were many injuries due to the storm, but no deaths in Jefferson City area.

Farther to the southwest, three people died when a tornado hit the small town of Golden City, Missouri.

The survey crews are continuing to make the full damage assessments.