EF0 tornado

Displaced backyard deck furniture could be seen in South Blue Springs off Highway 7. 

 Courtesy Jennifer Holt

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- An EF-0 tornado began near Blue Springs Lake and ended near Lake Lotawana overnight in the eastern Kansas City metropolitan area, the National Weather Service says.

According to weather officials, the path length Wednesday morning was just under 6 miles.

Damages to some structures were reported. Areas in the path reported roof damage to some structures along with numerous trees downed and power outages. 

The estimated peak wind was 85 mph, NWS says.

