Bitter cold again this morning with temperatures in the single digits. We will be a bit closer to normal with highs in the lower 30s and partly cloudy skies by 5 p.m. We are tracking our next winter storm that will bring a winter mix and snow most of Wednesday into Thursday. Travel issues ar…

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Our next winter storm moves in overnight into the Wednesday morning rush hour.

Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little says we are expecting a mixture of snow to winter mix and then back to snow off-and-on for the bulk of the day Wednesday.

"This doesn't look to be a high impact event like last Friday but still a nuisance with slick and slow travel expected," Little said. "This will be a very slow moving system with travel concerns through Friday."

Thursday will follow with more overcast skies and a light rain or drizzle through the majority of the day. Southerly winds will hold temperatures above freezing through the day, so expect reasonable travel conditions even though the day will not be pleasant for outdoor activities.

Thursday night and Friday will bring a return to a wintry mix in the morning followed by a transition back to rain in the afternoon as highs again remain below normal as highs struggle into the middle-to-upper 30s while a light northwest wind blows in. 

