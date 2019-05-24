JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, Jefferson City residents were continuing to clean up the massive mess caused by an EF-3 tornado and it may be a while before things begin to look normal again.
Buildings were already being demolished and insurance adjusters were making their way to damaged homes.
It was a hot day in Jefferson City, but some people were working hard in the sun to help their neighbors through a difficult time.
A group called The Knights of Columbus were right on the edge of the disaster zone, sweating over a fire and doing what they can to help those who are helping others.
They were cooking up hundreds of steaks to feed the utility crews, emergency management officials, and first responders.
For Jeff Brondel, it’s personal. “I had a younger brother who was a lineman,” he said.
His brother went to Mississippi when hurricane Katrina hit and the South was so grateful for him.
“He died of leukemia 10 years ago, but I’m thinking somebody’s got to do something for these utility guys,” Brondel said. “So, this is when The Knights of Columbus step up, is when we do things like this.”
They invited all 300 linemen working to restore power and any other emergency response personnel to come get a meal.
They set up less than a half mile from some of the worst damage where neighbors helped each other dig out of the rubble after the tornado hit on Wednesday night.
“Everybody was helping each other,” Brondel recalled. “All of our neighbors were out in the streets and running toward other people’s houses. All you could hear was, ‘Are you OK?’”
Buildings all over are broken, but the community is closer than ever. Neighbors helped neighbors by giving out water, clearing debris… or serving up steaks.
At the Hawthorne Park apartment complex, where so many people had to be rescued from their units, tow trucks could be seen moving all the damaged vehicles. There were crews cleaning up debris and there were some bulldozers taking down some of the most damaged buildings.
Resident came and worked to salvage what they could inside their units. They said they spent most of Thursday going through their belongings to see what they could keep, which continued Friday.
Due to road closures in the area, they have to walk to the apartment complex.
The complex is not letting anyone who doesn’t live there inside because they have so much work going on.
Many of the residents will still be staying in Red Cross shelters or with friends. They won’t have a home to go back to for quite some time.
