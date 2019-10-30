FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A winter weather advisory has been posted through Thursday morning.
It's going to be a cold and nasty evening to be outdoors with ongoing snow in the area through midnight with a few lingering light snow bands and flurries until about 3 a.m. Thursday. A brisk north wind will also whip across our area sending temperatures falling through the night into the lower 20s by daybreak.
A freeze warning will be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for the bitter air that will move in overnight. The winter weather advisory will be ongoing until 4 a.m.
Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little says a light mix of snow, sleet and rain is expected to ramp up Wednesday afternoon and through the evening across the KCTV5 News viewing area.
Slick spots will be possible for the metro for the afternoon drive with better chances for slick roads after sunset as we fall below freezing.
Snow totals of 1-3" are still expected, as many may be closer to the 1" range.
A glaze of ice is possible overnight with patchy freezing drizzle and icy spots on anything untreated.
"This is not expected to be a high impact event, although the overnight into Thursday morning drive will need to be closely monitored for icy roadways," Little said.
Thursday will be a very cold day with highs only reaching the upper 30s while the skies show improvement as sunshine works back into the Kansas City area.
Some of the snow will already begin to melt away with the afternoon sunshine, but a few patches will linger in shaded areas waiting until a warmer day arrives to melt it away.
The wind will be gentle so the afternoon air will feel much more comfortable even though temperatures will run more than 20 degrees below normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.