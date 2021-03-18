FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- There is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert posted for Thursday morning.
Meteorologist Erin Little is tracking a 60% chance for rain and snow showers for the early part of the morning rush.
"Most roads will stay wet with better chances for snow south and east across our area," Little said.
The clouds will be with us most of the day with high temperatures near 44 degrees.
We will end the week with fantastic weather, sunshine and highs back to normal near 52. The weekend ahead is looking even better with sunshine and highs in the 60s.
