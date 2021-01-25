MoDOT: Avoid travel on I-29 in NW Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (KCTV) – According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, travel is currently not advised on I-29 in northwest Missouri into Iowa due to heavy snowfall.
They are asking that people please avoid travel in that area if you can.
“MoDOT crews also report heavy snow along Interstate 35, as well as other points north of U.S. 36, where highways are currently covered,” they said. “If northern Missouri or Iowa are part of your travel plan, please re-route or find a warm, safe place to wait out the storm.”
To check road conditions, visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org. The map can also be downloaded as a free app for Apple and Android devices.
MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day.
