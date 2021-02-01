erin wx image feb 1.jpg

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- It's Super Bowl week, Kansas City! Let's take a look at what your week's weather looks like.

wx 1 feb 1.jpg

The sunshine is back tomorrow, along with some mild air.

Most of this next wave of rain/snow will stay to our north on Thursday.

wx 2 feb 1.jpg

We are tracking a 30 percent chance of light rain/snow on Thursday, with little to no travel impacts for our area.

Arctic air invades by Super Bowl Sunday, with highs in the teens for some this weekend...eek!!

wx 3 feb 1.jpg

