KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- It's Super Bowl week, Kansas City! Let's take a look at what your week's weather looks like.
The sunshine is back tomorrow, along with some mild air.
Most of this next wave of rain/snow will stay to our north on Thursday.
We are tracking a 30 percent chance of light rain/snow on Thursday, with little to no travel impacts for our area.
Arctic air invades by Super Bowl Sunday, with highs in the teens for some this weekend...eek!!
