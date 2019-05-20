FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Monday is a rare day, with a high risk for severe weather and a significant risk for violent, long-lasting tornadoes across Texas and Oklahoma.
"For our area, we do have the risk for severe weather, as well, with large hail and flash flooding our main concerns through late evening," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.
Tuesday will bring another round of severe storm potential to Kansas City.
"We will likely have storms for the morning rush with flash flooding concerns. If all weather dynamics come together during the afternoon and evening hours, we could see large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes especially on the Missouri side of our viewing area," Little said.
