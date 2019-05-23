JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The building holds a lot of memories for me personally.
It is where my family took me to church when I was a child. It’s hard for me to see it like it is now.
As a kid, I loved the unusual round sanctuary. I thought the spire in the middle looked like an orange juicer.
The pastor at the time was a former journalist, which is one of the reasons I wanted to be a reporter.
Glen Gessley is an elder at the church and chairman of the church board. On Thursday, he was going through the building with a construction crew and assessing the damage.
“My first thought this morning was all the people who helped fix things and make this better,” he said.
My last Sunday there was more than 15 years ago. A lot has changed since then; kids' hand prints that used to be on the wall only survive as photos. My brother Andy's is there.
The spirit of the church is still there. The church prides itself on being welcoming and active in the community. Some members like Gessley have been going there for decades.
“It's going to be heart wrenching for them,” Gessley said.
That includes him. “It's hard right now,” he said.
Some parts of the church look completely untouched, but others look like they'll never be the same.
Gessley is confident the congregation can rebuild. “Our hardest thing is going to be finding our way forward,” he said.
The city condemned the building on Thursday afternoon.
The congregation is looking for a place to worship as they figure out what to do next.
