KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tornado season is right around the corner, and Kansas and Missouri will be having a statewide outdoor warning siren test at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
It’s part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. The purpose of the drill is to test everyone's readiness for life-threatening severe weather events such as tornadoes, flash floods, and damaging winds. Local officials may sound warning sirens to initiate the drill.
Johnson County, Kansas will also test NotifyJoCo – a free, mass notification system designed to keep residents and businesses informed of emergencies and certain non-emergency events. Those are currently signed up will receive an email, a text message or a phone call, depending upon the communication options they chose when they registered.
"Much like checking the batteries of your smoke detector when Daylight Savings Time begins or ends, we want people during Severe Weather Awareness Week to either
sign up or check to make sure their contact info is current in NotifyJoCo," said Lori Sand, a spokesperson for the Johnson County. Learn more about Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
The sirens will also be tested on Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the regular monthly test in Kansas City, Missouri
On average, Missouri has more than 30 tornados each year with the peak season being April through June. Being prepared is the best way to protect your family.
Are you prepared for Severe Weather?
How to receive weather alerts: Households should have a All Hazards Weather Radio. These radios broadcast warnings, watches, advisories and other non-weather related hazard information from the National Weather Service (NWS). Just like a smoke alarm, a weather radio can wake you in the middle of the night to alert you to a dangerous situation. Sign-up-up to receive text alerts to your phone on the City’s AlertKC text messaging system. Sign up at kcmo.org/alertkc.
Tornado Safety: Creating a tornado safety plan before it happens is the best way to protect your family. Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place. Pick a safe room in your home, such as a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. If you live in a mobile home or home without a basement, identify a nearby safe building you can get too quickly, such as a church or family member.
Lightning Safety: Have a lightning safety plan. Know where you’ll go for safety and ensure you’ll have enough time to get there. Monitor the weather, especially when participating in outdoor activities. If you hear thunder, even a distant rumble, seek safety immediately. Sheds, picnic shelters, tents or covered porches do NOT protect you from lightning. If you hear thunder, don’t use a corded phone except in an emergency. Cordless phones and cell phones are safe to use. Keep away from electrical equipment and plumbing. Lightning can travel through the wiring and plumbing if your building is struck. Don’t take a bath or shower, or wash dishes during a storm.
Wind Safety: Trim tree branches away from your house and power lines. Secure loose gutters and shutters. Identify an interior room of your house, such as a basement or interior bathroom, that you can take shelter in during high wind warnings. If you live in a mobile home, identify a sturdy building you can go to if NWS issues a high wind or severe thunderstorm warning.
Hail Safety: Stay away from windows Take cover immediately If outside, substantial structures and highway overpasses (out of traffic lanes) offer the best hail protection. A solid awning, a gas station overhang, or even an unexposed side of a building can also offer protection. If in a car, pull off the road and under a solid structure, preferably a bridge Vehicles offer good protection from hail up to about golf ball size, but significant windshield and body damage can result with hail larger than golf balls
Flood Safety: Know whether or not your area is prone to flooding Do not swim, wade, or walk through flood waters Do not attempt to drive through a flooded street, even if it “doesn’t look that deep” Avoid low areas when it rains; flash floods can rise quickly
