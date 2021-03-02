Statewide tornado drill
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tornado season is right around the corner, and Kansas and Missouri will be having a statewide outdoor warning siren test at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. The purpose of the drill is to test everyone's readiness for life-threatening severe weather events such as tornadoes, flash floods, and damaging winds. Local officials may sound warning sirens to initiate the drill.

Johnson County, Kansas will also test NotifyJoCo – a free, mass notification system designed to keep residents and businesses informed of emergencies and certain non-emergency events. Those are currently signed up will receive an email, a text message or a phone call, depending upon the communication options they chose when they registered.

"Much like checking the batteries of your smoke detector when Daylight Savings Time begins or ends, we want people during Severe Weather Awareness Week to either sign up or check to make sure their contact info is current in NotifyJoCo," said Lori Sand, a spokesperson for the Johnson County.

Learn more about Severe Weather Preparedness Week

The sirens will also be tested on Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the regular monthly test in Kansas City, Missouri 

On average, Missouri has more than 30 tornados each year with the peak season being April through June. Being prepared is the best way to protect your family.

