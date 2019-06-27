KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After a rash of late spring severe storms, Kansas City is now kicking off the last weekend of June with potentially dangerous heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory running Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., when temperatures are expected to climb to the mid-90s with “oppressive humidity” driving the heat index to between 100 and 105.

The advisory was issued for the entire Kansas City metro and many surrounding counties on both side of the state line.

The NWS warns that the combination of high temperatures and humidity could cause heat sickness, especially in susceptible groups like young children and the elderly.

They advise people under the advisory to take extra precautions, including staying in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun. Those that have to be outside are advised to avoid strenuous activity and to stay aware of signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

According to the American Red Cross, some of the signs to look out for include cool, moist, pale, ashen or flushed skin, headaches, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion.

If the situation would elevate to heat stroke, the NWS advises that people call 911 immediately.

There is no word yet if advisories will be issued for the rest of the weekend, but the Storm Track 5 forecast has continuing to reach into the 90s through Monday.