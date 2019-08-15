KANSAS CITY, MO – The latest round of unsettled weather could be bringing severe storms to the Kansas City metro area starting Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has moved the metro into an “enhanced risk” area for storms from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to heavy rainfall, greater than quarter-sized hail and damaging winds of more than 60 mph are the greatest potential threats with these storms, though isolated tornadic activity is a slight risk.

While the area with the highest risk of severe weather is in central Kansas, Storm Track 5 meteorologist Erin Little noted that the entire Kansas City metro area is now in an enhanced risk area.

These storms will begin an active weather pattern for the next three days. Waves of storms and the risk of severe weather will be possible into the weekend.