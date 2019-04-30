KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The National Weather Service has placed the Kansas City metro area under a flash flood warning Tuesday evening.
The warning, which runs through 7:45 p.m., covers Johnson, Wyandotte, Miami, and Leavenworth Counties in Kansas and Jackson, Platte, Clay and Cass Counties in Missouri.
Heavy rains that have already dumped more than an inch on the metro Tuesday are continuing to fall, and another 1-2 inches is expected to still come down.
