FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has included most of the Kansas City metro and areas north in a moderate risk for severe storms on Tuesday.
Widespread severe weather is likely and could be long-lived and intense.
Storm impacts include damaging wind greater than 75 mph, destructive hail over 2 inches in diameter and tornadoes are all possible.
Flash flooding will also be a big concern especially for northern Missouri.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for areas along and north of U.S. Highway 36 until 7 a.m. Wednesday
The timing of the story is between 4-11 p.m.
Areas under the hatched markings means there is a 10% or greater chance of seeing EF-2 to EF-5 torandoes within a 25-mile point.
Areas under these hatched markings are at a 10% chance or higher risk of seeing hail larger than 2inches in diameter.
Areas under hatched markings in the image below means a 10% chance or higher risk of seeing wind gusts over 75 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.