JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As hundreds of volunteers and workers begin the cleanup effort in Jefferson City, some of their best help is coming from their own backyard.
On Friday, KCTV5 News met a group of young men who are still in school and wanted to help their neighborhood.
A sizzling grill and a cold drink is what Bryant Gipe and his friends can offer utility workers and volunteers.
In their hometown, teaming up is something they know well because they're on the Jefferson City Jays high school football team.
“We're all just teaming up to recover,” said Tyler Johnston, a defensive end. “This is home. This is our hometown. Our territory.”
When a local restaurant asked for volunteers to help them grill and serve, they showed up.
“We're trying to get everything back to how it was,” Johnston said.
The storm hit some of the homes of their teammates, classmates, and friends.
“Our friends' business is that yellow building there,” said Bryant Gipe. “Our buddy, David, has his power out.”
In a few months they'll take over the gridiron, but on Friday they were helping with the griddle.
Most of them are seniors on the team. They have summer workouts starting in just a couple of weeks.
