When you think January, you most likely think skin stinging cold, right? Just look at the average highs and lows for this month. On average, the coldest month of the year!
According to the climate charts, our coldest days of the year are between January 10th and January 22nd when the average high is 38 and the average low is 19. It doesn’t get much better by the end of the month.
That’s enough to make you stop reading right now, isn’t it? But wait, this year’s January weather pattern isn’t looking very January-like. Instead of finger numbing cold, we’re looking at the prospects of warmer than average January days ahead. Below you will see the forecasted Jet Stream position for January 9th.
There is a lot going on here. Do you see the bell-shaped feature in the middle of the country? This looks like an Omega blocking weather pattern. It’s called an “Omega” block because that weather feature resembles the Greek letter Omega. When we get a feature like this it can last a few days and bring us above average warmth. This block will likely break down around the 11th but another somewhat stagnant weather pattern looks to replace it just in time for the Chiefs home playoff game. Go back to the graphic and look on the left side of the map. Do you see the two arrows? One points northeast, the other points to the south. This is an area where a split flow is developing in the Jet Stream. Frequently, in the Winter, the northern and southern branches of the jet stream flow together across North America. But sometimes the flow can be disrupted and will split. When this happens weather systems at the surface can become stagnant. It can mean days of clouds and rain or it can mean dry and warmer conditions. For Kansas City, this is setting up to bring us warmer than average temps for the weekend of the 12th. Below is a look at potential high temperatures for the middle to latter part of next week.
Tuesday, January 8th ………………. 55°
Wednesday, January 9th ………………. 59°
Thursday, January 10th ………………. 60°
We may get a sharp cold front late in the week, but temperatures should return to near 50 by the weekend of the 12th. Just in time for the Chiefs game. If you were hoping for a snowy, cold Arrowhead, at this point that doesn’t look likely. Here is the 10-day snowfall outlook. Notice, no snow for the Kansas City area.
January can have some skin stinging cold but this year when it gets cold it doesn’t look it will stink too much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.