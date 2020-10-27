FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Some of the coldest air so far this season makes its way across the Kansas City metro.
However, this is not unusual to get this cold around this time of year.
Oct. 27 is the average date we see our first frost or freeze.
Temperatures will continue to stay near 30 degrees for the rest of the morning before gradually warming into the low 30s by midday and then getting above freezing by the afternoon.
Wind chill will be a factor as well.
Even though it won't be breezy this afternoon even the slightest wind between 5-8 mph it can make it feel like we never warmed above freezing.
There is some good news, our warming trend continues through the upcoming weekend.
