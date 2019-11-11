KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Road conditions will continue to deteriorate for the Kansas City metro until noon Monday.
Both icy and snow-packed roads are expected through at least early afternoon with leftover travel issues still possible for some into the evening commute.
Light snow totals are expected for most around 1 inch, but with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s and wind gusts over 40mph, travel be a higher impact event the next few hours.
The snow will rapidly end early afternoon, and skies could even clear by 5 p.m.
Bitter cold with temperatures in the 10s expected tonight into Tuesday morning.
