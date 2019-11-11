Today is a Weather Alert Day at KCTV5 with winter weather expected to impact you. Light mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow possible this morning. Roads could become slick and icy with temperatures expected in the middle 20s this morning, 5pm temps near 27. The winter mix will end by …

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Road conditions will continue to deteriorate for the Kansas City metro until noon Monday.

Both icy and snow-packed roads are expected through at least early afternoon with leftover travel issues still possible for some into the evening commute.

Light snow totals are expected for most around 1 inch, but with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s and wind gusts over 40mph, travel be a higher impact event the next few hours.

The snow will rapidly end early afternoon, and skies could even clear by 5 p.m.

Bitter cold with temperatures in the 10s expected tonight into Tuesday morning.

