FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Hot and humid is the story today. After our first 90 degree day Wednesday, we'll be in the 90s again this afternoon.
The feels-like temperatures will peak around 96 degrees. Partly cloudy tonight with lows around 72 degrees.
A cold front arrives Friday. It won't cool us down much, but it does appear to be more of a rain maker than it was looking earlier in the week.
Rain could arrive as early as late morning to the north of Kansas City. The metro's area best chance of rain looks to be in the late afternoon. Most of the rain should be clear of the area by the late evening, but a few showers could linger through early Saturday morning. With the latest models trending wetter, the Storm Prediction Center has included the metro area in a marginal risk of severe storms.
Most of the storms that pop up will NOT be severe, but a few could produce damaging wind and heavy rain. Because of this, Friday is a Weather Alert Day.
After Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend is looking dry and slightly cooler than the end of this week.
Another cold front could arrive on Tuesday. Doesn't look like much of a rain maker right now, but it has the potential to finally cool us back down to normal for this time of year.
