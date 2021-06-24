FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day as showers and thunderstorms are moving through the I-435 loop Thursday morning.
Right now, they are remaining below severe thresholds. Once these storms move out, the afternoon will be warm, windy and humid with dew points in the low 70s and air temperatures reaching near 90 degrees.
Later this afternoon and evening holds a secondary chance for severe weather developing near Kansas City.
The Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of our viewing area under an enhanced risk for severe weather. All hazards of severe weather are possible, but damaging wind and large hail appear to be the highest threats. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Beyond the severe threat, flash flooding will be a concern this evening.
A flash flood watch will go in effect at 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. Friday.
