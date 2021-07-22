FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- An excessive heat watch will go into effect at 1 p.m. Friday bringing dangerously hot weather after high humidity levels have been added to high temperatures.
In the meantime, expect a warm and sticky evening while a steady south wind cruises across our area at less than 8 mph adding the high humidity levels which will keep temperatures in the 80s until nearly midnight.
Friday will begin with area temperatures in the lower 70s, but a sunny sky and a south breeze will send afternoon highs into the mid-90s as heat index values work into the triple digits.
The weekend will be even hotter with heat index readings approaching 105 both Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.