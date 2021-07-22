An excessive heat watch will go into effect at 1 p.m. Friday bringing dangerously hot weather after high humidity levels have been added to high temperatures. In the meantime, expect a warm and sticky evening while a steady south wind cruises across our area at less than 8 mph adding the hig…

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- An excessive heat watch will go into effect at 1 p.m. Friday bringing dangerously hot weather after high humidity levels have been added to high temperatures.

In the meantime, expect a warm and sticky evening while a steady south wind cruises across our area at less than 8 mph adding the high humidity levels which will keep temperatures in the 80s until nearly midnight.

Friday will begin with area temperatures in the lower 70s, but a sunny sky and a south breeze will send afternoon highs into the mid-90s as heat index values work into the triple digits.

The weekend will be even hotter with heat index readings approaching 105 both Saturday and Sunday.

