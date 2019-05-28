190528 Linwood tornado damage 13.png

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Advance teams from Heart-to-Heart International were deployed Tuesday night to access damage and determine needs following a round of tornadoes in the Kansas City area.

According to the charity, teams have already gone out to Douglas County where there was extensive damage, especially in the Linwood area.

Tornado damage around Linwood, Kansas

Heart-to-Heart noted it will be deploying a Mobile Medical Unit Wednesday to offer medical care, water, medicines and hygiene kits to people affected by the storms.

The teams will also have generators available for people to charge their phones.

Teams will initially head to the Linwood area but may relocate as the need arises.

