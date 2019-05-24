JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hundreds of workers and volunteers are helping out in Jefferson City, clearing paths through the debris to get to homes and businesses.
Among them is a group from UMKC, because there's an academic interest in this tornado, too.
It turns out you can learn a lot by looking up.
Scientists and engineers want to study roofs and the way they were damaged by the Jefferson City tornado.
Their work might save lives during a future storm. “This is the future of helping out disaster relief efforts,” PJ Piper said.
Piper runs Aware Vehicles, a drone imaging company in Kansas City. He's partnering with a UMKC team in Jefferson City to study the roofs.
“We're learning from disaster, particularly tornadoes,” said UMKC Professor ZhiQuiang Chen. “We're learning the mechanics of tornados.”
They're looking for patterns that emerge in the damage, something they don't get to do very often.
“These extreme events are very rare,” Chen said.
When they do get to do it, the cleanup efforts often begin before they can cover the entire area.
“They restore it so fast and, if you don't do it, this data will be gone,” Chen said.
The drone footage also helps them create 3D maps over the apartments and homes that were ripped apart.
“To have that eye on the sky on things, it tells you how that tornado acted,” Piper said.
One day it could be used to develop buildings that can withstand storms like these.
“We'll assess and recreate what happened and use structural engineering to help going forward,” Piper said.
The team is also making sure they're careful not to fly in any of the restricted areas in town.
When they're done gathering, they're planning on submitting their information to the National Science Foundation.
