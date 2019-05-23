GOLDEN CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A tornado in Golden City tore through several homes and left three people dead, now families are holding on to the memories of the lives lost.
You can see the spot where the mobile home Mark and Betty Berg lived in once sat.
The tornado lifted it up and it landed in pieces across Highway 126.
Rose Burke is searching for anything that was special to her friend Betty.
Each photo found is a chance to remember her and to give something to her family who lost so much. “That way, her kids have memories and her husband has memories,” Burke said.
Betty and her husband were together when the deadly tornado hit.
Their eight children and nine grandchildren are mourning the loss of Betty while trying to comfort Mark, who is in the hospital recovering.
“Mark has two broken hips and a broken leg,” Burke said.
Jaret Bradley captured a photo of the deadly tornado that also claimed the lives of 86-year-old Kenneth Gene Harris and 83-year-old Opal Harris.
“It’s really hard,” Burke said. “It’s really hard to take in.”
After digging through shattered glass, splintered wood and nails, family and friends also found jewelry and artwork that Betty created.
“Betty was the first person I met when I moved to Missouri,” Burke said. “She just took me in under her wings. She was like my best friend."
“Betty was an amazing person,” she said. “She watched my kids grow. She was called ‘Auntie Betty.’”
“Please keep her kids and Mark in your prayers,” she said. “Please. They need it a lot.”
The National Weather Service said it's possible that the deadly tornado had a 50-mile path.
They are still surveying damage to determine if one or multiple tornadoes touched down.
