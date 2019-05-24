D7bvHGlV4AAfXsO.jpg
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two tornadoes that occurred on Friday night near Lake Lotawana and Longview Lake have been rated EF-0.

Tornado warnings were issued on Friday night.

The first Tornado Warning was issued for southeastern Johnson County in Kansas and Cass and Jackson Counties in Missouri at 7:45 p.m. after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes was spotted over Grandview.

It was then extended both in time and area, ultimately including Cass and Jackson Counties until 8:45 p.m., and Lafayette and Johnson Counties in Missouri until 9 p.m.

The warning was initially issued for radar-indicated rotation, but by 8:30 p.m., the National Weather Service was calling it a “radar indicated tornado.”

That Tornado Warning was allowed to expire.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service said that a tornado had occurred on Friday at 8 p.m. near Longview Lake and that it had been rated EF-0. Peak winds were estimated to be 60 mph. 

There was also one at 8:08 p.m. near Lake Lotawana and it was also an EF-0. Peak winds were also estimated to be 60 mph.

Both locations are in Jackson County, Missouri. 

