KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two tornadoes that occurred on Friday night near Lake Lotawana and Longview Lake have been rated EF-0.
Tornado warnings were issued on Friday night.
The first Tornado Warning was issued for southeastern Johnson County in Kansas and Cass and Jackson Counties in Missouri at 7:45 p.m. after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes was spotted over Grandview.
It was then extended both in time and area, ultimately including Cass and Jackson Counties until 8:45 p.m., and Lafayette and Johnson Counties in Missouri until 9 p.m.
The warning was initially issued for radar-indicated rotation, but by 8:30 p.m., the National Weather Service was calling it a “radar indicated tornado.”
That Tornado Warning was allowed to expire.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service said that a tornado had occurred on Friday at 8 p.m. near Longview Lake and that it had been rated EF-0. Peak winds were estimated to be 60 mph.
There was also one at 8:08 p.m. near Lake Lotawana and it was also an EF-0. Peak winds were also estimated to be 60 mph.
Both locations are in Jackson County, Missouri.
Survey teams have confirmed a second tornado from last night (5/24). This tornado was rated EF-0 and occurred south of Longview Lake. pic.twitter.com/kNxLb7Oqs6— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 25, 2019
Our survey team confirmed one tornado occurred last night (5/24). An EF-0 (~60mph winds) near Lake Lotawana. #mowx #KC pic.twitter.com/5x2UfZ3nkD— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 25, 2019
