Get ready for a bumpy night with scattered showers and thunderstorms that could last until nearly daybreak Saturday morning.

It'll be windy through the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s by midnight. Overnight, the sky remains clear to partly cloudy as the low falls to 45. Sunshine and a breezy westerly wind will lead to a high in the mid-60s on Sunday. 

