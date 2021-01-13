A mix of sun and clouds will stick around through this afternoon but it should still be pleasant as temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s. We're tracking our next cold front to arrive Thursday morning. This front will bring colder air and gusty winds back to the area as temperatures in …

We'll finish off this beautiful day with sunshine, a steady southwest breeze and temperatures reaching the middle to upper 50s across our area which is in the ballpark of 15 to 20 degrees above normal but well shy of the record for this date. Overnight temperatures will stay unseasonably warm but just prior to daybreak a cold front will race in spoiling our fun for the next several days. A light rain may accompany the front, but chances are slim at 20% and amounts will be miniscule ( less than .05" ) in areas that actually see a little rain. Besides the cold air arriving on Thursday the biggest nuisance may be the wind which will gust to almost 40 MPH at times during the day. Yes indeed, this cold front will be a fun hater!

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.