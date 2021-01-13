We'll finish off this beautiful day with sunshine, a steady southwest breeze and temperatures reaching the middle to upper 50s across our area which is in the ballpark of 15 to 20 degrees above normal but well shy of the record for this date. Overnight temperatures will stay unseasonably warm but just prior to daybreak a cold front will race in spoiling our fun for the next several days. A light rain may accompany the front, but chances are slim at 20% and amounts will be miniscule ( less than .05" ) in areas that actually see a little rain. Besides the cold air arriving on Thursday the biggest nuisance may be the wind which will gust to almost 40 MPH at times during the day. Yes indeed, this cold front will be a fun hater!
Your Storm Track 5 Daily Forecast
- Gary Amble
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Moisture
- Meteorology
- Morning
- Rain
- Missouri
- Weekend
- Chance
- Fog
- Gordon
- High
- Evening
- Temperature
- Breeze
- Remnant
- Northeast
- Flash Flood
- Watch Out
- Spot
- Steady
- Precipitation
- Two
- Metro
- Shower
- Sunshine
- East
- Economics
- Today
- Week
- Sky
- Clearing
- Warming
- Trend
- Clear Sky
- Warm
- Forecast
- Work Week
- Afternoon
- Low
- Low Temperature
- Dip
- Look For
- Weather
- Jacket
- Picture
- Temp
- Listen
- Cicada
- Trees
- Buzz
- Lawn Mower
- Humming
- Wind
- South
- Sunrise
- Kc
- Stretch
- Wednesday
- Feel
- Air
- Summertime
- Holding
- Day
- Midnight
- Sprinkle
- Cloud
- Wrap Up
- Repeat
- Near
- Warmer
- Mid-september
- Humidity
- Summer Time
- Middle
- Autumn
- Relief
- Heat
- Day Of The Week
- Start
- Sun
- Mix
- Cold Front
- Well
- South Wind
- Blow
- Thunderstorm
- Kansas City
- Warm Start
- October
- Brand
- Northwest Wind
- Downpour
- Warm Up
- Wake Up
- Chilly
- High Temperature
- Rest
- Opener
- Chief
- Top Out
- Fourth Quarter
- Sweatshirt
- Rainfall
- Blend
- Gear
- Northwest
- Mass
- Sunset
- Cloud Cover
- Move Out
- Sixty
- Lunch Hour
- Drive
- Drizzle
- Tumble
- North
- Spread
- Boundary
- Midweek
- Condition
- Physics
- Half
- Summer
- Reading
- Dry Air
- Gust
- Possible
- Storm
- Soar
- Thunder
- Door
- Warmup
- Warm-up
- Spigot
- Long
- Cool
- Fill
- Wave
- Southwest
- Move
- Remainder
- Commute
- Transports
- One
- Flood Watch
- Concern
- Roadway
- Highway
- Road
- Interstate
- Threat
- Hail
- Tornado
- Risk
- Watch
- Area
- Rain Shower
- West
- Pickup
- Diminish
- Frost
- Coat
- Grab
- Worthy
- Wake
- Layer
- Snow
- Freezing
- Kansas
- Warning
- Freeze
- Sleet
- Colder
- Pot
- Drift
- West Southwest
- Overnight
- Coast
- Punch
- East Southeast
- Food
- Recipe
- Rate
- Die Down
- Back Up
- Falling
- Add Up
- Dawn
- Southwest Wind
- Get Ahead
- North Northeast
- Increase
- Topping
- Degree
- Waking Up
- Daybreak
- Raindrop
- Come To An End
- Linger
- Hand
- Quarter
- Foliage
- News
- Sport
- Fan
- Push
- Halloween
- Bulk
- Light
- Jack-o-lantern
- Forties
- Candle
- November
- Clock
- Car
- Hey
- Worry
- Window
- Noon
- Bringing
- Mid
- Short Break
- Front Door
- Work
- Cold
- Politics
- Election Day
- Eye
- Ballot
- Couple
- Winter
- Accumulate
- System
- Whopper
- Keep
- Snowman
- Look Like
- Season
- Skinny
- Midday
- Temperature Drop
- North Wind
- Travel
- Total
- Caution
- Furnace
- Sending
- Flannel
- Teens
- Thaw
- Field
- Quilt
- Much
- Overtime
- Night
- Accumulation
- High Pressure
- Holiday
- Wind Chill
- Thanksgiving
- Heading
- Closer
- Storm System
- Commerce
- Shopping
- Fifties
- Ceremony
- Plaza
- Early Riser
- Storm Warning
- Through The Day
- Metro Kansas City
- Kctv5
- Band
- Clear
- Blizzard
- Advertising
- Bet
- Ice
- Normal
- Glove
- Clothing
- Kid
- Hat
- Light Breeze
- Mess
- Makings
- Rumble
- Lunchtime
- Visibility
- Snow Flurry
- Dusting
- Burst
- Flurry
- Viewing
- South-southwest
- Finish
- Weather-wise
- Radar
- Extra Time
- Windshield
- Mixed Bag
- Cold Start
- Friday
- Theme
- Store
- Digit
- Hour
- December
- Cloudy
- Washout
- Push Through
- Patch
- Scraping
- Disturbance
- Plain
- Flake
- Valley
- Christmas Eve
- Christmas Day
- Cloudiness
- Christmas
- Snowflake
- Approach
- Tad
- Move In
- Inch
- Cold Snap
- Stick Around
- Getting
- Gray
- Value
- New Year
- Ease Up
- Slide
- January
- Increasing
- Daytime
- Year
- Average
- Picking
- Southeast
- Are
- Five
- Thirty
- Pace
- Whole Lot
- Freezing Point
- Update
- Change Over
- Peak
- Rush Hour
- Street
- Advisory
- Problem
- Traveling
- Winter Storm
- Glimmer
- Icing
- Mist
- Slush
- Slick
- Headache
- Roll In
- Zero
- Afc Championship
- Game
- Bottoming
- Blustery
- Teen
- Thanks
- Glaze
- Sidewalk
- Steps
- Factor
- Part Of The Day
- Mild
- Snooze Button
- River Valley
- Mississippi
- Slide Down
- Comes
- Trash Can
- Improvement
- East Wind
- Highlight
- Rebound
- Cloud Over
- February
- Give Way
- Se
- Bridge
- Mo
- Neighborhood
- Plunge
- Positive
- Forty
- Dry Out
- Overcast
- Beautiful
- Gentle Breeze
- Deja Vu
- Passing
- Vibes
- Warmth
- Turn Back
- Potential
- Community
- Kickoff
- Nevada
- Drop
- Southerly
- Cup Of Coffee
- Dime
- Coffee
- Lightning
- Rule
- Springtime
- Safety
- Carriage
- Easter
- Developing
- Easter Sunday
- Stalling
- Iowa
- Umbrella
- While
- Dissipate
- Ease
- Puddle
- Air Mass
- Dry
- Lingering
- Am
- High Water
- Venture
- Wind Down
- Sweater
- Thermometer
- Sharp Eye
- Tying
- Seeing
- Taper Off
- Nebraska
- Thick Fog
- Mention
- Worth
- Park
- Air Conditioner
- Heads Up
- Strong
- May
- Chill
- Will
- Tuesday
- Monday
- Flood Gate
- Brace
- Gentle Wind
- Plan
- Runoff
- Impact
- Flash Flooding
- Flooding
- Pop Up
- Share
- Cooler
- Fall
- Fresh Air
- Muggy
- Portion
- Great
- Havoc
- Wreak
- Settle Down
- Free
- A/c
- Meaning
- Tune
- Primary
- Slip
- Period
- Spring
- Metro Area
- Training
- Doppler Radar
- Show
- Glance
- App
- Seventy
- Story
- Headline
- National Weather Service
- Eighty
- Index
- Humid
- Sunny
- July
- Gusty
- Firework
- Heat Up
- Good Afternoon
- Fireworks
- T-shirt
- Expert
- Terms
- Display
- Persist
- Downburst
- Heat Wave
- Offering
- Tracking
- Conditioner
- Breath Of Fresh Air
- Break
- September
- Comfort
- Barry
- Fade Away
- Overtake
- Tropical Depression
- Event
- Combination
- East-northeast
- Thicken
- Scatter
- Winner
- Carry Over
- August
- Fashion
- County
- Anderson
- Franklin
- Miami
- Short Sleeve
- Short Pants
- Patio
- Napkin
- Majority
- West Side
- Alert
- Break Apart
- Build
- Pm
- Rain Gauge
- Cell
- Sunday
- Norther
- Hold Off
- Weather Alert Day
- Due West
- Linguistics
- State Line
- Straight Line
- Thick
- Development
- Midwest
- Town
- Good
- Warm Front
- Hot Weather
- Count
- Hover
- Mugginess
- Start Off
- Sizzler
- Isolate
- Conveyor Belt
- Outdoors
- Burn
- Burn Off
- Open
- Blanket
- Stay
- Kick Off
- Region
- Nw
- Isolated
- Sample
- Ball
- Hoodie
- Leaf
- Winter Coat
- West Wind
- Set Back
- Streak
- Struggle
- Timing
- South Side
- Many
- Peek
- Wind Shift
- Mixture
- Come Up
- Mercury
- Cold Light
- Heavy
- Months
- Lot
- Worst
- Trek
- Mid-november
- Front
- Whistle
- Drier
- Series
- Damage
- Tree
- Changeover
- St. Joseph
- Way Out
- Wet One
- Pain In The Neck
- Fifty
- Variable Wind
- Blast
- Shot
- Bundle
- Place Setting
- Beginning
- City
- Pile
- Driveway
- Lift
- Running
- Record
- Things
- Feeling
- West-northwest
- Years Day
- Thursday
- Issue
- Move Back
- Mean Time
- Taper
- Time Frame
- Stormtrack5 Weather Alert Day
- Travel Time
- Fraction
- Quarter Mile
- Refreeze
- Slipper
- Last Minute
- Cheer
- Springboard
- Victory
- Turning
- Astronomy
- Set
- Sweep Through
- Disagreement
- Variable
- Bit
- Amount
- Golf
- Star
- Night Out
- Danger
- Burning
- Grass Fire
- Weather Conditions
- Ready
- Quarantine
- Self
- Confine
- Board Game
- Workweek
- Strong Side
- Daily
- Bottom Out
- Gift
- Emporia
- April
- Sporting Chance
- Ground
- South-southeast
- Nfl Draft
- Leftover
- Lunch
- Blue Sky
- Vast
- Climb
- Nature
- Thermohydraulics
- Heating
- Such
- Placement
- Illness
- Stick
- Cristobal
- Patience
- Scorcher
- Pop-up
- Level
- Quiet
- Ten
- Storm Prediction Center
- Flash
- Quality
- Lots
- South Southeast
- Independence Day
- Lunar Eclipse
- Smoke
- Culprit
- Sink
- Vanguard
- Kind
- Chase
- Longer
- Steamy
- Thundershower
- Focus
- Perfection
- Garden
- Shape Up
- Indices
- Hold
- Odds
- Roll On
- Long Haul
- Values
- Way
- Gulf
- Stationary Front
- Flavor
- Cumulus Cloud
- Murky
- Beta
- Resemblance
- Cool Down
- River
- Minutes
- Delta
- Mid-october
- Plant
- Need
- Budge
- Hang On
- Tumbling
- North-northwest
- Overpass
- Long.
- Winds
- Direction
- Fall Back
- Warming Up
- Daylight
- Shore
- Quick
- Ray
- Monotony
- Stroll
- Round
- Usher
- Mo.
- Decision
- East-southeast
- Fracture
- Shopper
- Black Friday
- Airmass
- Low Pressure System
- Weather System
- Kingdom
- Uncertainty
- Guidance
- Lull
- Border
- Snowstorm
- Dodge City
- Weakening
- Saturn
- Horizon
- Wind Speed
- Alarm
- Go Off
- New Year's Eve
- Intensity
- Hope
- Mother Nature
- Melt
- Rainmaker
- Possibility
- Nil
- Surge
- Opportunity
- Nuisance
Gary Amble
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missouri asks some unemployment recipients to give money back - or face consequences
- Bannister, Indian Springs and the fate of Independence Center
- Congressman Cleaver explains ending prayer with 'amen, a woman'
- US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
- Man charged following Sunday incident at Independence Center
- 3 taken into custody following disturbance at Independence Center
- Stolen property investigation leads to large police scene in Shawnee
- People at the US Capitol riot are being identified and losing their jobs
- Kansas City police pay $725,000 excessive force settlement
- KCKPD looking for 2 in connection with assault of law enforcement officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.