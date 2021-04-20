Just like that - the snow is gone! From the ground, but not the radar tonight. We are tracking a 40% chance for leftover quick bursts of light rain and snow tonight. No additional accumulations are expected. Brace yourself, a Freeze Warning is posted for all of our area overnight with temperatures near 30 by sunrise Wednesday. We are tracking our next chance for rain Thursday into Friday. Stay connected with us at KCTV5 NEWS.
Your Storm Track 5 Daily Forecast
- Erin Little
Erin Little
Meteorologist
