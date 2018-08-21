Showers and thunderstorms will make it difficult to spend any significant time outdoors this evening. A strong storm or two is possible in areas mainly west of the Kansas City Metro with all forms of severe weather possible. Once the threat for storms passes our weather will take a dramatic turn as serious summer time heat builds in for the weekend.
