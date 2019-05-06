Overnight storms will settle and most should start the day with clouds but drier skies for the AM rush. We will be tracking a 60% storm chance this afternoon and evening with the risk some of these storms could be strong or severe.

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Skies should remain dry for the bulk of the day with the chance for strong to severe storms to develop into this evening.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little is tracking several waves of scattered showers and storms the next several days.

The better chances for severe storm potential will be Monday and Wednesday, with a Flash Flood Watch also posted for most of area tonight through Thursday morning.

SEVERE STORM RISK TODAY

Timeline: 3-10 p.m. for the entire Kansas City area with better chances on the Kansas side from 3-6 p.m.

Threats: All modes of severe possible, large hail, damaging wind, flash flooding our greatest concern. Isolated tornado not completely off the table, but lower end risk today.

