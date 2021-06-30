A flash flood warning has been issued for portions of the Kansas City metro until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A flash flood warning has been issued for portions of the Kansas City metro until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

If you encounter flooded roads always remember, "turn around, don't drown." 

Flash flood warning issued for portions of Kansas City until 12:30 p.m.

Rounds of scattered showers and storms are expected off and on all day into the evening.

Less rain is expected Thursday and sunshine by Friday.

