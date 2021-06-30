Flash flood warning issued for portions of Kansas City until 12:30 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A flash flood warning has been issued for portions of the Kansas City metro until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
If you encounter flooded roads always remember, "turn around, don't drown."
Rounds of scattered showers and storms are expected off and on all day into the evening. A flash flood watch will be in effect until Thursday morning.
Less rain is expected Thursday and sunshine by Friday.
