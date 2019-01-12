KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just looking at the storm on our radar and satellite images, you could see its size and strength.
This started out as a weak wave over the southwestern United States but intensified as it moved into southwestern Kansas on Friday night.
Our heaviest snow from this event fell during the early morning hours of Saturday.
As the main low-pressure area associated with the storm moved into eastern Missouri, a secondary zone of snow developed over the Kansas City area which produced another 1 to 3 inches of snow in many locations on Saturday afternoon.
Here are some snow totals reported to the Kansas City National Weather Service office as of 3 p.m. on Saturday:
- Olathe, KS -- 10.9 inches
- Bethany, MO -- 9 inches
- Merriam, KS -- 8 inches
- Paola, KS -- 7 inches
- Kansas City, MO -- 7 inches
The storm will continue to slowly lumber to the east, but the heaviest snow is over for Kansas City and the surrounding metro areas. You can see those counties shaded in purple. If you live in one of the purple-shaded counties, you are under a Winter Weather Advisory until early Saturday evening.
Heavier snow is still possible until midnight for the counties shaded in pink. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight.
Here is a timeline of the snow chances as we head into Saturday night.
This was not a light, fluffy snow but rather a heavy, wet snow. That is weighing down tree limbs and we’ve had innumerous power outages that will likely last through the evening.
If you are without power and want to watch KCTV5 News this evening, you can download our mobile app.
Thank you for reading the KCTV5 weather blog.
