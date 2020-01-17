FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Friday will be a messy day with an ongoing winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.
An icy mess is moving across the Midwest with the Kansas City area in the storm’s sights, offering all sorts of winter weather.
The initial precipitation type will be snow. It will then draw in warmer air at higher altitudes which will change the form of the precipitation to a sleet mix by daybreak Friday morning, making for a rather rough go for area travelers.
The snow amounts will be light with most areas seeing an inch or less followed by the sleet which could bring a coating of a quarter inch which is significant.
Conditions may not appear dire at first glance, but you can expect a messy morning on the roads as temperatures remain in the upper 20s by daybreak.
The sleet mix early in the morning will transition to a freezing rain mix for a few hours during the late morning and early afternoon hours. That will then turn into an all rain event by the middle of the afternoon as temperatures work to above freezing by 2 p.m.
Keep in mind, it will take several hours to melt the ice away, so slippery roads can be expected until after sunset Friday evening.
Temperatures will warm through the day Friday, eventually reaching the lower 40s by midnight Friday night.
The weekend sill begin with a partly cloudy sky as the storm system quickly moves out of the Midwest.
In its wake will be a blustery northwest wind which will hold temperatures steady through the day even as skies become mostly sunny.
Temperatures will run in the upper 20s through the morning bumping to maybe 30 degrees for a few moments in the afternoon.
Strong winds with frequent gusts to 30 mph will hold wind chill temperatures in the teens all day, so be prepared to dress for a bitter day if you have plans to be outdoors.
Also, watch for leftover ice or areas that refreeze during the day Saturday.
The wind will ease Saturday night under fair skies sending temperatures into the lower teens by Sunday morning. Sunday will follow with fair skies while a steady breeze out of the north blows in at an 8-10 mph pace.
Temperatures will struggle through the day reaching the lower 20s by 2 p.m. then falling off into the upper teens by sunset.
The Kansas City Chiefs game will be very cold but otherwise just fine for the players. Temperatures will not warm to near normal until the middle of next week.
