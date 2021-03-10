Active weather begins for Kansas City on Wednesday and extends all the way through the weekend.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Active weather begins for Kansas City on Wednesday and extends all the way through the weekend. 

A wind advisory has been posted through 6 p.m. with wind gusts over 40 mph possible.

"We will see warm conditions again with highs near 76 degrees and an elevated fire danger again today," Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.

There is also the chance for a few strong-to-severe storms Wednesday night with a 60% rain chance.

"Some storms this evening could have quarter sized hail and brief wind gusts," Little said.

Thursday will be a drier day ahead of another round of widespread rain on Friday into the weekend.

