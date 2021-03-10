KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Active weather begins for Kansas City on Wednesday and extends all the way through the weekend.
A wind advisory has been posted through 6 p.m. with wind gusts over 40 mph possible.
"We will see warm conditions again with highs near 76 degrees and an elevated fire danger again today," Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.
There is also the chance for a few strong-to-severe storms Wednesday night with a 60% rain chance.
"Some storms this evening could have quarter sized hail and brief wind gusts," Little said.
Thursday will be a drier day ahead of another round of widespread rain on Friday into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.